January 24, 2018 / 7:20 AM / a day ago

UK pub firm JD Wetherspoon posts strong Christmas sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - British pubs group JD Wetherspoon reported strong comparable sales in the Christmas period and said year-to-date underlying pretax profit was slightly ahead of its expectations.

The owner and operator of more than 900 pubs in Britain and Ireland said like-for-like sales for 12 weeks to Jan. 21 rose 6 percent.

The company, however, warned that a similar performance would be “difficult to achieve” in the second half of its financial year. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

