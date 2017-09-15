FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pubs group JD Wetherspoon reports 28 pct jump in profit
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
September 15, 2017 / 6:46 AM / in a month

Pubs group JD Wetherspoon reports 28 pct jump in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - JD Wetherspoon, owner and operator of more than 900 pubs in Britain and Ireland, on Friday reported an almost 28 percent jump in profit before tax and exceptional items to 102.8 million pounds ($138 million).

Like-for-like sales grew 4 percent while total sales grew 4.1 percent to 1.66 billion pounds ($2.22 billion), slowing from 5.4 percent growth the previous year.

“Since the year end, Wetherspoon’s like-for-like sales have continued to be encouraging and have increased by 6.1 percent. This is a positive start, but is for a few weeks only - and is very unlikely to continue for the rest of the year,” Chairman Tim Martin said.

Britain pub and restaurant groups including Mitchells & Butlers and Whitbread have warned that growth will slow as customers rein in spending amid rising inflation.

$1 = 0.7452 pounds Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.