MOVES-Asset manager Janus Henderson says global head of equities leaves

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Asset manager Janus Henderson said Graham Kitchen, global head of equities, would leave the firm to pursue other interests.

Kitchen will remain with the team until March to ensure a smooth transition, the company said on Friday.

Janus Henderson appointed George Maris and Alex Crooke to co-heads of equities.

While Maris will be responsible for leading equities in the United States, Crooke will head the team in EMEA and APAC.

Both Maris and Crooke will report to Enrique Chang, global chief investment officer. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)