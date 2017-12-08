FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Asset manager Janus Henderson says global head of equities leaves
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 8, 2017 / 7:59 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

MOVES-Asset manager Janus Henderson says global head of equities leaves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Asset manager Janus Henderson said Graham Kitchen, global head of equities, would leave the firm to pursue other interests.

Kitchen will remain with the team until March to ensure a smooth transition, the company said on Friday.

Janus Henderson appointed George Maris and Alex Crooke to co-heads of equities.

While Maris will be responsible for leading equities in the United States, Crooke will head the team in EMEA and APAC.

Both Maris and Crooke will report to Enrique Chang, global chief investment officer. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.