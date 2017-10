NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged on Wednesday to implement “daring policies” targeting taxes, the budget and regulations to promote investment in Japan and also promised to push for further corporate governance reforms. “I intend to put forward daring policies unlike any that have come before,” Abe told a gathering of investors at the New York Stock Exchange in prepared remarks. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)