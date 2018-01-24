Japan Airlines president to be replaced by senior exec

TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co (JAL) said on Wednesday that President Yoshiharu Ueki, who helped lead the company’s recovery from bankruptcy, will be replaced by managing executive officer Yuji Akasaka in April.

Ueki, a former pilot who was named president in 2012, is credited for helping revitalising the once-bankrupt carrier by slashing costs and clinching code-sharing deals.

He will become chairman, while Akasaka, currently in charge of engineering and maintenance, will become the new president, the company said. (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)