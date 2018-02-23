Aluminium producer offers Japan buyers premium of $135/T for Q2 shipments -sources

TOKYO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - A global aluminium producer has offered Japanese buyers a premium of $135 per tonne for primary metal shipments during the April to June quarter, up 31 percent from the current quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Friday.

Japan is Asia’s biggest aluminium importer and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Nick Macfie and Christian Schmollinger)