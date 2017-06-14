FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
JGBs little changed, yield curve flattens slightly
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
June 14, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 2 months ago

JGBs little changed, yield curve flattens slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Wednesday while the yield curve flattened slightly after the Bank of Japan bought long-dated bonds.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs stood flat at 0.060 percent while the price of the 10-year JGB futures were down 0.03 point at 150.36.

The Bank of Japan bought a total of 750 billion yen ($6.82 billion) of JGBs with 5 to 40 years to maturity on Wednesday, an amount that was in line with market expectations.

The results of the BOJ's operation showed limited selling pressure, helping to underpin long-dated bonds.

The yield on the 20-year JGBs dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.575 percent while the 30-year yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.810 percent.

On the other hand, the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.070 percent.

$1 = 110.05 yen Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.