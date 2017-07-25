FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 days ago
JGB yield curve flattens after steady 40-year auction
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 25, 2017 / 4:44 AM / 11 days ago

JGB yield curve flattens after steady 40-year auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were steady to a touch firmer on Tuesday, with the yield curve flattening after a 40-year debt auction was well received by investors.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.065 percent, while the 30-year yield and 40-year yield dipped half a basis point to 0.860 percent and 1.065 percent, respectively.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Tuesday's 500 billion yen ($4.51 billion) 40-year JGB auction rose to 3.20 from 2.87 at the previous sale in May.

The 40-year JGBs were seen to have drawn ample demand due to their relatively high yield.

Overall, market movements were limited before the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting that begins later on Tuesday.

The Fed meeting could have an impact on Treasury yields, which sank to three-week lows last week, and a wait-and-see mood prevailed as JGBs are often impacted by moves in their U.S. counterparts.

$1 = 110.9500 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.