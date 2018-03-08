JGBs dip as stock market rebound weighs

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Thursday as a recovery in domestic shares curbed investor demand for safe-haven debt.

The five-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to minus 0.115 percent, and the benchmark 10-year yield also climbed half a basis point to 0.050 percent.

The 30-year yield was 1 basis point higher at 0.750 percent.

The liquidity-enhancing JGB auction worth 300 billion yen ($2.83 billion) on Thursday still highlighted underlying investor demand for bonds amid the recent rise in broader market volatility.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the liquidity-enhancing auction for debt with remaining maturities of one to five years rose to 4.9 from 4.5 at the previous sale in January.

Japan’s Nikkei share average rose 0.7 percent on Thursday, shedding losses from the previous session, as fears about a global trade war amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s push to introduce protectionist tariffs were tempered by signs the move could include exemptions for key trade partners.