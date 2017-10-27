JGBs dip on weaker Treasuries and higher stocks, BOJ buying limits losses

TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Friday as the market took cues from an overnight retreat by U.S. Treasuries and stronger equities, although the Bank of Japan’s regular debt-buying operation limited the losses.

The benchmark 10-year yield and the 20-year yield rose 0.5 basis point each to 0.070 percent and 0.600 percent, respectively.

December 10-year JGB futures were down 0.02 point at 150.36, confined to a narrow 150.35-150.41 range.

The BOJ on Friday bought 710 billion yen ($6.22 billion) of five- to 40-year JGBs as part of its regular debt-purchasing scheme.

Treasury yields inched higher on Thursday, undermined by a soft auction of U.S. 7-year notes which saw demand at its weakest since August last year.

Japan’s Nikkei stock average continued to ride a wave of global equity strength and rose to a fresh 21-year high, led by banking and tech shares.