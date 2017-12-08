JGBs gain, BOJ buying operation offsets weaker Treasuries

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Friday, with a lift from the Bank of Japan’s regular debt-buying operation offsetting negative pressure from weaker U.S. Treasuries.

The benchmark 10-year yield was down 0.5 basis point at 0.045 percent.

The debt market was subdued as a wait-and-see mood prevailed ahead of the closely-watched U.S. jobs report due later in the day.

The BOJ on Friday bought 840 billion yen ($7.41 billion) of one- to 40-year JGBs as a part of its regular bond-purchasing operation.

The yield curve flattened a touch as the super long sector fared well following the previous day’s well-received 30-year JGB auction.

The 30-year yield fell 1 basis point to 0.820 percent .

Treasury prices fell on Thursday as risk appetite increased, diminishing the attractiveness of safe-haven U.S. government debt.