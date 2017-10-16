JGBs little changed, soft BOJ operation results offset tame U.S. inflation

TOKYO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Monday, as support from firm U.S. bonds was offset by weak results from the Bank of Japan’s bond buying operation.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs was flat at 0.060 percent, showing no sign of breaking out of its tight 0.065-0.075 percent range since last week.

The 10-year JGB futures also ended 0.01 point up at 150.38.

Gains in U.S. bonds following tame U.S. inflation data on Friday initially lifted Japanese bond prices, but the gains largely disappeared after the Bank of Japan’s bond buying operations on Monday drew larger selling than the previous time.

Investors were also cautious ahead of the auction of 1.0 trillion yen 20-year JGB auction on Tuesday.

The 20-year yield was unchanged at 0.590 percent while the 30-year yield ticked up 0.5 basis point .

The five-year yield stood flat at minus 0.090 percent . (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)