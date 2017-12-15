FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs supported, futures nudge up on weaker Tokyo stocks
December 15, 2017 / 3:24 AM / 2 days ago

JGBs supported, futures nudge up on weaker Tokyo stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were supported on Friday, with futures edging up as Tokyo stocks slipped and enhanced demand for safe-haven debt.

March 10-year JGB futures were 0.04 point higher at 150.92.

The benchmark 10-year yield stood unchanged at 0.045 percent, while the 30-year yield was also steady at 0.805 percent.

The Bank of Japan on Friday offered to buy 290 billion yen ($2.58 billion) of 10-year to 40-year JGBs as a part of its regular debt-purchasing operation, helping support the longer-dated maturities.

The BOJ’s bond buying helped offset some of the negative impact from Treasuries, which came under pressure overnight from robust U.S. retail sales data.

Japanese stocks fell to more than a week’s low on Friday, with mobile firms extending a sell-off on concerns of increased competition.

$1 = 112.2300 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

