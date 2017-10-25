FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs track Treasuries lower, BOJ buying operation limits losses
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 25, 2017 / 3:24 AM / a day ago

JGBs track Treasuries lower, BOJ buying operation limits losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Wednesday, following a retreat in U.S. Treasuries, although a regular debt buying operation conducted by the Bank of Japan helped limit losses.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield and the 20-year yield each rose 0.5 basis point to 0.070 percent and 0.600 percent, respectively.

Immediate market focus was on who U.S. President Donald Trump would pick as the next Federal Reserve chief.

The Treasury 10-year note yield rose to a 5-1/2-month high above 2.40 percent overnight on a media report which suggested that U.S. Senate Republicans favoured Stanford University economist John Taylor, seen as more hawkish relative to other Fed chair candidates.

The BOJ on Wednesday offered to buy 880 billion yen ($7.73 billion) of one- to 40-year JGBs at its regular debt-purchasing operation.

$1 = 113.8300 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.