a month ago
FACTBOX-Japan plans to build new coal-fired power stations
March 31, 2016 / 6:16 AM / a month ago

FACTBOX-Japan plans to build new coal-fired power stations

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    June 29 (Reuters) - Japan is planning a wave of new
coal-fired power plants as it struggles to revive its nuclear
industry which is still mostly shut down in the wake of the
Fukushima disaster in 2011. 
    Nuclear power contributed nearly a third of total
electricity generated before the catastrophe.
    Companies are looking to build 41 new coal-fired power
plants with total capacity of 18,431 megawatts expected to come
online in the next decade.
    Japan had a total 90 coal-fired units at the end of March
2016, with total capacity of 41,270 MW, according to industry
data.
    Below is a list of coal-fed power plants that utilities,
steelmakers and other companies are planning or considering to
build, along with their scheduled start of operations. Capacity
figures are in megawatts.
      
 Company               Unit                Size   Ops start
                                           (MW)   
                                                  
 Osaka Gas unit        Nagoya, Aichi       110    Aug-2017
 Kansai Electric,      Kurashiki, Okayama  110　   Summer/2017
 Mitsubishi Corp                                  
 Kansai Electric,      Sendai, Miyagi             Oct-2017
 Itochu Enex                               112    
 Seika,                Chita, Aichi        31     Feb-2018
 Meiko Trans, NEP                                 
 Nippon Paper,         Ishinomaki, Miyagi  149    Mar-2018
 Mitsubishi Corp                                  
 Asahi Kasei           Nobeoka, Miyazaki*  60     Mar-2018
 Kansai Electric,      Kasumi, Ibaraki     112    2018
 Marubeni                                         
 Orix                  Soma, Fukushima     112    Mar-2018
 Orix                  Hibikinada,         112    Dec-2018
                       Fukuoka                    
 IDI Infrastructures   Kushiro, Hokkaido   112    2019
 Kyushu Electric       Matsuura No.2,      1000   Dec-2019
                       Nagasaki                   
 Chugoku Electric,     Kaita, Hiroshima    112    2019
 Hiroshima Gas                                    
 ###Mitsubishi Corp    Yokkaichi, Mie      112    Pending
 unit                                             (2019)
 #Chugoku electric,    Hofu, Yamaguchi     112    by
 Air Water                                        Mar-2020(2018
                                                  )
 Tohoku Electric       Noshiro No.3,       600    June-2020
                       Akita                      
 J-Power               New Takehara        600    June-2020
                       No.1*, Hiroshima           
 J-Power,              Kashima, Ibaraki    645    July-2020
 Nippon Steel                                     
 Tokyo Electric,       Nakoso, Fukushima   540    Sept-2020
 Mitsubishi Heavy,                                
 Mitsubishi Corp,                                 
 Mitsubishi Electric,                             
 Joban Kyodo                                      
 Chubu Electric,       Hitachinaka,        650    by Mar-2021
 Tokyo Electric        Ibaraki                    
 Shikoku Electric,     Sendai Takamatsu,   112    Apr-Sept-2021
 Sumitomo Corp         Miyagi                     
 Tokyo Electric,       Hirono, Fukushima   540    Sept-2021
 Mitsubishi Heavy,                                
 Mitsubishi Corp,                                 
 Mitsubishi Electric,                             
 Joban Kyodo                                      
 J-Power               New Takasago No.    600    by Mar-2022
                       1**, Hyogo                 
 Kobe Steel            Kobe Steel Works    650    by Mar-2022
                       No.1, Hyogo                
 Chubu Electric        Taketoyo No.5,      1,070  Mar-2022
                       Aichi                      
 Chugoku Electric      Misumi No.2,        1,000  Nov-2022
                       Shimane                    
 Kobe Steel            Kobe Steel Works    650    by Mar-2023
                       No.2, Hyogo                
 Shikoku Electric      Saijo No.1, Ehime   500    Mar-2023
 J-Power, Osaka Gas,   Ube No.1,           600    2023
 Ube Industries        Yamaguchi                  
 JERA                  Yokosuka No.1,      650    2023
                       Kanagawa*                  
 Kansai Electric,      Akita No.1, Akita   650    Mar-2024
 Marubeni                                         
 Kansai Electric,      Akita No.2, Akita   650    June-2024
 Marubeni                                         
 JERA                  Yokosuka No.2,      650    2024
                       Kanagawa*                  
 Chugoku Electric,     Chiba city, Chiba   1,070  2024
 JFE Steel, Tokyo Gas                             
 J-Power, Osaka Gas,   Ube No.2,           600    2025
 Ube Industries        Yamaguchi                  
 Kyushu Electric,      Sodegaura No.1,     1,000  by Mar-2026
 Idemitsu,             Chiba                      
 Tokyo Gas                                        
 Kyushu Electric,      Sodegaura No.2,     1,000  by Mar-2027
 Idemitsu, Tokyo Gas   Chiba                      
 Nippon Paper          Mukaihama, Akita    112    N/A 
 ABL                   Iwaki, Fukushima    112    N/A
 Maeda Corp            Ofunato,Iwate       112    N/A
 IDI Infrastructures   Hibikinada,         112    N/A
                       Fukuoka                    
 J-Power               New Takasago        600    by Mar-2028
                       No.2**, Hyogo              
 Sources: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, companies and
local authorities.  
    * Replacement units
    ** J-Power is replacing units No. 1 (250 MW) and No. 2 (250
MW) 
　　

 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by
Aaron Sheldrick and Manolo Serapio Jr.)

