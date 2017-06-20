FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
POLL-Shrinking domestic demand tops list of major concerns for Japan Inc
June 20, 2017 / 11:01 PM / 2 months ago

POLL-Shrinking domestic demand tops list of major concerns for Japan Inc

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

    TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Shrinking domestic demand and a deepening labour shortage are the biggest headaches cited by
Japanese firms as they look three years ahead, the latest Reuters Corporate survey showed.
    Below are the questions and answers to the poll conducted June 2-15 for Reuters by Nikkei Research. Answers are denoted in
percentage points, while poll and reply totals are represented in actual figures.
    
1. What is the biggest problem for your business over the next three years? (Pick one)
 Sectors              Labour       Shrinking     Trade stagnation   Deflation   Inflation     Others      Polled     Replied
                    shortages   domestic demand       due to                                                        
                                                   protectionism                                                    
 All                        34               40                  9           5           0          12         526         241
 Manufacturers              25               44                 13           4           0          13         258         127
 Non-Manufacturers          45               36                  4           5           0          10         268         114
 2. Do you think you will be able to secure sufficient headcount over the next three years?
 Sectors               Yes          No        Polled     Replied
 All                        74          26         526         243
 Manufacturers              81          19         258         127
 Non-Manufacturers          66          34         268         116
 2a. Do you think labour shortages will force your business to limit services over the next three years?
 Sectors               Yes          No        Polled     Replied
 All                        17          83         526         244
 Manufacturers              14          86         258         128
 Non-Manufacturers          21          79         268         116
 3. What is the outlook for employees' wages at your firm over the next three years compared with the past three years? (Pick
one)
 Sectors            Increase    Increase      Flat      Decrease   Decrease     Polled     Replied
                      a lot     somewhat                somewhat     a lot                
 All                        2          74          22           1          0         526         243
 Manufacturers              2          70          27           1          0         258         128
 Non-Manufacturers          3          78          17           2          0         268         115
 4. What kind of personnel is your business most short of? (Pick one)
 Sectors            Factory floor   Software developers     Sales       Office     Managers     Others      Polled     Replied
                     technicians    in charge of AI, IoT    staff      workers                                        
 All                            33                    13          22           2          15          14         526         239
 Manufacturers                  46                    17          10           2          15           9         258         128
 Non-Manufacturers              19                     9          36           2          15          19         268         111
 5. How are you planning to ensure you have sufficient labour? (Multiple answers allowed)
 Sectors              Tie-up     Takeover   Wage hikes  Expansion of training   Accepting     Others      Polled     Replied
                    with other                            and investment in     foreigners                          
                    companies                              human resources                                          
 All                        23           9          25                      48          13          20         526         233
 Manufacturers              23           6          16                      50          19          17         258         123
 Non-Manufacturers          24          13          35                      45           7          24         268         110
 6a. What is your capital spending plan in Japan over the next three years? (Pick one)
 Sectors               Expand        Expand       Flat      Somewhat       Very        Polled     Replied
                    considerably    somewhat               cautious     cautious                 
 All                            8          40          46           6             0         526         237
 Manufacturers                 10          36          44           9             1         258         126
 Non-Manufacturers              5          44          48           3             0         268         111
 6b. What is your capital spending plan in the United States over the next three years? (Pick one)
 Sectors               Expand       Expand       Flat      Somewhat       Very        Polled     Replied
                    considerably   somewhat               cautious     cautious                 
 All                           1          17          65           7            11         526         198
 Manufacturers                 0          21          62           6            11         258         112
 Non-Manufacturers             1          12          69           7            12         268          86
 6c. What is your capital spending plan in China over the next three years? (Pick one)
 Sectors               Expand       Expand       Flat       Somewhat       Very        Polled     Replied
                    considerably   somewhat                cautious     cautious                 
 All                           1          11           62          13            12         526         202
 Manufacturers                 1          16           58          15            10         258         115
 Non-Manufacturers             1           5           68          11            15         268          87
 6d. What is your capital spending plan in other Asian countries over the next three years? (Pick one)
 Sectors               Expand       Expand       Flat      Somewhat       Very        Polled     Replied
                    considerably   somewhat                cautious    cautious                 
 All                           5          33          52           4             6         526         204
 Manufacturers                 4          39          48           3             5         258         115
 Non-Manufacturers             6          25          57           6             7         268          89
 7. Are you interested in dealing with bitcoin? (Pick one)
 Sectors              Quite      Somewhat   Not really  Not at all    Polled     Replied
                    interested  interested                                      
 All                         0           4          23          73         526         242
 Manufacturers               0           1          18          81         258         126
 Non-Manufacturers           0           7          28          65         268         116
 7a. If you answer yes in the above question, are you actually considering using bitcoin within your business?
 Sectors               Yes          No        Polled     Replied
 All                        78          22         526           9
 Manufacturers             100           0         258           1
 Non-Manufacturers          75          25         268           8
 
 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

