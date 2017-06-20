POLL-Shrinking domestic demand tops list of major concerns for Japan Inc

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Shrinking domestic demand and a deepening labour shortage are the biggest headaches cited by Japanese firms as they look three years ahead, the latest Reuters Corporate survey showed. Below are the questions and answers to the poll conducted June 2-15 for Reuters by Nikkei Research. Answers are denoted in percentage points, while poll and reply totals are represented in actual figures. 1. What is the biggest problem for your business over the next three years? (Pick one) Sectors Labour Shrinking Trade stagnation Deflation Inflation Others Polled Replied shortages domestic demand due to protectionism All 34 40 9 5 0 12 526 241 Manufacturers 25 44 13 4 0 13 258 127 Non-Manufacturers 45 36 4 5 0 10 268 114 2. Do you think you will be able to secure sufficient headcount over the next three years? Sectors Yes No Polled Replied All 74 26 526 243 Manufacturers 81 19 258 127 Non-Manufacturers 66 34 268 116 2a. Do you think labour shortages will force your business to limit services over the next three years? Sectors Yes No Polled Replied All 17 83 526 244 Manufacturers 14 86 258 128 Non-Manufacturers 21 79 268 116 3. What is the outlook for employees' wages at your firm over the next three years compared with the past three years? (Pick one) Sectors Increase Increase Flat Decrease Decrease Polled Replied a lot somewhat somewhat a lot All 2 74 22 1 0 526 243 Manufacturers 2 70 27 1 0 258 128 Non-Manufacturers 3 78 17 2 0 268 115 4. What kind of personnel is your business most short of? (Pick one) Sectors Factory floor Software developers Sales Office Managers Others Polled Replied technicians in charge of AI, IoT staff workers All 33 13 22 2 15 14 526 239 Manufacturers 46 17 10 2 15 9 258 128 Non-Manufacturers 19 9 36 2 15 19 268 111 5. How are you planning to ensure you have sufficient labour? (Multiple answers allowed) Sectors Tie-up Takeover Wage hikes Expansion of training Accepting Others Polled Replied with other and investment in foreigners companies human resources All 23 9 25 48 13 20 526 233 Manufacturers 23 6 16 50 19 17 258 123 Non-Manufacturers 24 13 35 45 7 24 268 110 6a. What is your capital spending plan in Japan over the next three years? (Pick one) Sectors Expand Expand Flat Somewhat Very Polled Replied considerably somewhat cautious cautious All 8 40 46 6 0 526 237 Manufacturers 10 36 44 9 1 258 126 Non-Manufacturers 5 44 48 3 0 268 111 6b. What is your capital spending plan in the United States over the next three years? (Pick one) Sectors Expand Expand Flat Somewhat Very Polled Replied considerably somewhat cautious cautious All 1 17 65 7 11 526 198 Manufacturers 0 21 62 6 11 258 112 Non-Manufacturers 1 12 69 7 12 268 86 6c. What is your capital spending plan in China over the next three years? (Pick one) Sectors Expand Expand Flat Somewhat Very Polled Replied considerably somewhat cautious cautious All 1 11 62 13 12 526 202 Manufacturers 1 16 58 15 10 258 115 Non-Manufacturers 1 5 68 11 15 268 87 6d. What is your capital spending plan in other Asian countries over the next three years? (Pick one) Sectors Expand Expand Flat Somewhat Very Polled Replied considerably somewhat cautious cautious All 5 33 52 4 6 526 204 Manufacturers 4 39 48 3 5 258 115 Non-Manufacturers 6 25 57 6 7 268 89 7. Are you interested in dealing with bitcoin? (Pick one) Sectors Quite Somewhat Not really Not at all Polled Replied interested interested All 0 4 23 73 526 242 Manufacturers 0 1 18 81 258 126 Non-Manufacturers 0 7 28 65 268 116 7a. If you answer yes in the above question, are you actually considering using bitcoin within your business? Sectors Yes No Polled Replied All 78 22 526 9 Manufacturers 100 0 258 1 Non-Manufacturers 75 25 268 8 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)