Japan PM Abe: trusts BOJ Kuroda's ability, no decision on next governor

TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday said he had “not decided at all” who should succeed Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda when the latter serves out his five-year term next April.

Speaking at a news conference after his re-election as premier, Abe said he trusted Kuroda’s ability as central bank governor and leaves monetary policy to him.

Abe, 63, took office in December 2012, promising to reboot the stale economy and bolster defence. His Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition retained its two-thirds “super majority” in parliament’s lower house in the Oct. 22 election. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)