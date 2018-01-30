CORRECTED-Japan's Aso: need to strengthen controls over cryptocurrency exchanges

(Corrects to million, from billion, paragraph 1)

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that controls over management systems at cryptocurrency exchanges needed to be strengthened after hackers stole $530 million of digital money from Tokyo-based Coincheck.

Aso, who doubles as financial services minister, made the remarks after Japanese authorities said on Monday they would investigate all cryptocurrency exchanges in the country for security gaps and ordered Coincheck to raise its standards. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)