Japan finmin: govt not guiding fx policy with specific levels in mind

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that the government was not guiding currency policy with specific levels in mind.

Aso also told reporters after a cabinet meeting that there was no change in the government’s stance of responding to currency market moves as appropriate, adding that stability in foreign exchange markets was “very important”.

His comments came after the dollar hit a fresh 15-month low against the yen overnight, falling as far as 106.03 yen. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)