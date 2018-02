TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the fundamentals behind stock prices remained solid as the Japanese, U.S. and European economies were in “very good shape.”

“The recovery (in these economies) is broadening across sectors and the outlook remains good as a trend,” Kuroda told parliament, adding that the central bank was carefully watching financial market developments. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)