FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan making progress in emerging from deflation - BOJ official
Sections
Featured
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
economy
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
brexit
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
environment
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
January 15, 2018 / 8:34 AM / 2 days ago

Japan making progress in emerging from deflation - BOJ official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy is making progress in emerging from deflation as companies benefit from strong growth at home and abroad, a senior Bank of Japan official said on Monday.

“We’re seeing some positive moves toward an end to deflation,” Shinichi Uchida, head of the BOJ’s Nagoya branch in central Japan, told a news conference.

Companies in the central Japan region are facing labour and capacity shortages, and would be willing to build new factories outside of the region to meet staff shortages, he said.

The city of Nagoya and the surrounding Tokai region is home to auto giant Toyota Motor Corp. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.