BOJ raises economic view for three of nine regions
January 15, 2018 / 5:15 AM / 2 days ago

BOJ raises economic view for three of nine regions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan raised its economic assessment for three of the country’s nine regions in a quarterly report issued on Monday, underscoring its confidence over a broadening recovery.

FILE PHOTO - A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The central bank maintained its economic assessment for the remaining six regions.

The report, issued at the BOJ’s quarterly meeting of its regional branch managers, will be among factors the bank’s board will scrutinise at its rate review on Jan. 22-23.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
