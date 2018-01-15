BOJ raises economic view for three of nine regions

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan raised its economic assessment for three of the country’s nine regions in a quarterly report issued on Monday, underscoring its confidence over a broadening recovery.
The central bank maintained its economic assessment for the remaining six regions.
The report, issued at the BOJ’s quarterly meeting of its regional branch managers, will be among factors the bank’s board will scrutinise at its rate review on Jan. 22-23.
