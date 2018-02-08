BOJ may fine-tune policy framework for sustainability - Suzuki

WAKAYAMA, Japan, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Hitoshi Suzuki said on Thursday there was a chance the central bank could fine-tune its policy framework, such as through a hike in its yield targets, to make it more sustainable.

“The BOJ will patiently continue its powerful monetary easing now. On the other hand, the impact of such easing on bank profits is cumulative,” Suzuki told a news conference after meeting business leaders in Wakayama, western Japan.

“If it becomes clear that more time would be needed (to achieve the BOJ’s price target), there’s a chance of modifying our policy framework to make it more sustainable and allow us to continue monetary easing for a longer period of time,” he said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)