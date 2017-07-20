FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
16 days ago
RPT-TABLE-BOJ's GDP, CPI forecasts in quarterly report for July
#Markets News
July 20, 2017 / 3:29 AM / 16 days ago

RPT-TABLE-BOJ's GDP, CPI forecasts in quarterly report for July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeats to attach to additional alerts)
    TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan kept monetary
policy steady and pushed back again the timing for achieving its
2 percent inflation target on Thursday, reinforcing expectations
it will lag well behind major global central banks in dialling
back its massive stimulus programme.             
    Following is a table of median forecasts by the BOJ's nine
board members of gross domestic product (GDP) and core consumer
price index (CPI) at a quarterly review of its long-term
economic and price projections.
    Previous forecasts issued in April are in parentheses (all
year-on-year percentage changes):
    
                        REAL GDP     CORE CPI
    FY 2017/18            +1.8         +1.1
                         (+1.6)       (+1.4)
    FY 2018/19            +1.4         +1.5
                         (+1.3)       (+1.7)
    FY 2019/20            +0.7         +1.8
                         (+0.7)       (+1.9)
    
    *The core CPI excludes the effect of volatile fresh food
prices but includes oil costs. The CPI forecast for fiscal 2019
excludes the effect of a scheduled sales tax hike in October
2019 to 10 percent from 8 percent.

 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

