TABLE-Foreign investors net sellers of Japanese shares last week

TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese stocks for the week ending on Sept 16, capital flows data showed on Friday. Foreigners sold a net 918.6 billion yen ($8.17 billion) worth of shares in the week through Sep. 16, after selling 643.9 billion yen in net in the week before that. Japanese investors bought a net 381.8 billion yen of foreign bonds in the latest week after buying a net 200.7 billion yen the week before. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen): FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) stocks bonds bills September 10 - September 16 -918.6 -55.0 +225.1 September 3 - September 9 -643.9r +555.7r +1,909.2 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (net; a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan) stocks bonds bills September 10 - September 16 +141.9 +381.8 +43.5 September 3 - September 9 +306.1 +200.7r +40.6 Notes: An "r" denotes a revised figure. Bonds include beneficiary certificates. Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: here ($1 = 112.47 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano)