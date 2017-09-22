FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign investors net sellers of Japanese shares last week
September 22, 2017 / 12:42 AM / in a month

TABLE-Foreign investors net sellers of Japanese shares last week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese
stocks for the week ending on Sept 16, capital flows data showed on Friday.
    Foreigners sold a net 918.6 billion yen ($8.17 billion) worth of shares in
the week through Sep. 16, after selling 643.9 billion yen in net in the week
before that.
    Japanese investors bought a net 381.8 billion yen of foreign bonds in the
latest week after buying a net 200.7 billion yen the week before.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen):

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN:
(net)
                                       stocks         bonds        bills
    September 10 - September 16        -918.6         -55.0       +225.1 
    September 3  - September 9         -643.9r       +555.7r    +1,909.2
   JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD:
(net; a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

                                       stocks         bonds        bills
    September 10 - September 16        +141.9        +381.8        +43.5
    September 3  - September 9         +306.1        +200.7r       +40.6
    
    Notes:
    An "r" denotes a revised figure.
    Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
    Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
    The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:    
    here

($1 = 112.47 yen)

 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano)

