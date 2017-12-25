FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Japan Nov core CPI rises 0.9 pct yr/yr
December 25, 2017 / 11:37 PM / a day ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Repeats to attach to an additional alert)
    TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Japan's
core consumer prices rose 0.9 percent in November from a year
earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.
The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but
excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median
estimate for a 0.8 percent annual gain.
Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer
prices rose 0.3 percent in November from a year ago.
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, rose 0.8 percent in December from a year
earlier, versus a 0.7 percent annual rise seen by analysts in a
Reuters poll.
(For queries, contact Stanley White at:
stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984) (Reuters
Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net)

 (Editing by Minami Funakoshi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
