Japan Q4 GDP rises annualised 0.5 pct on consumer spending

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy grew at an annualised rate of 0.5 percent in October-December, posting the eighth straight quarter of expansion due to growth in consumer spending and capital expenditure.

That marked the longest streak of growth since a 12-quarter stretch between April-June 1986 and January-March 1989 around the height of Japan’s economic bubble.

The preliminary reading for fourth-quarter gross domestic product compared with a median estimate of a 0.9 percent annualised increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

It followed a revised 2.2 percent annualised rate of expansion in the third quarter, the Cabinet Office data showed on Wednesday.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 0.1 percent, slightly less than the median estimate for a 0.2 percent increase.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)