FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Aug core machinery orders rise 3.4 pct mth/mth -govt
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 10, 2017 / 11:56 PM / in 9 days

Japan Aug core machinery orders rise 3.4 pct mth/mth -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose
3.4 percent in August from the previous month, government data
showed on Wednesday, in a tentative sign of a pickup in capital
spending.
    The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, compared with economists' median estimate of a
1.1 percent increase in a Reuters poll. It followed an 8.0
percent gain in July.
    Compared with a year earlier, the core orders, which exclude
ships and orders from electric power utilities, grew 4.4 percent
in August versus an expected 0.8 percent.
    For background, please see this PREVIEW             
    To view full table, click on the Cabinet Office website:
    here

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.