February 14, 2018 / 11:58 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Japan Dec core machinery orders tumble 11.9 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TOKYO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders slid
11.9 percent in December from the previous month, government
data showed on Thursday.
    The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as a good indicator of capital spending in the coming
six to nine months, was more than the median estimate of a 2.3
percent fall expected by economists in a Reuters poll.
    Companies surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core
orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power
utilities, said they expected orders to rise 0.6 percent in
January-March after a 0.1 percent decrease in October-December.
    For more background, see this PREVIEW             
    
 
    

 (Reporting by Stanley White
Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
