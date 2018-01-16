Japan Nov core machinery orders up 5.7 pct mth/mth -govt

TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose by 5.7 percent in November from the previous month, Cabinet Office data showed on Wednesday, underlining a steady pickup in capital expenditure. The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with a 1.4 percent drop expected in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed 5.0 percent growth in October. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power utilities, grew 4.1 percent in November. For more background, see this PREVIEW To view full table, go to the Cabinet Office website: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)