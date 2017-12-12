FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Oct core machinery orders up 5.0 pct month/month
December 12, 2017 / 11:56 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Japan Oct core machinery orders up 5.0 pct month/month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TOKYO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose
5.0 percent in October from the previous month, Cabinet Office
data showed on Wednesday, rebounding from a big fall in the
prior month in a sign of resilience in capital spending.
    The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, compared with economists' median estimate of a
3.0 percent increase in a Reuters poll. It followed a 8.1
percent decline in September.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
those of ships and electric power utilities, increased 2.3
percent versus a 2.8 percent fall expected by economists.
    For the data on the Cabinet Office's website:
    here

 (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Minami Funakoshi)

