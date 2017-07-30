FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan June industrial output rises 1.6 pct mth/mth
#Markets News
July 30, 2017 / 11:55 PM / 9 days ago

Japan June industrial output rises 1.6 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan's industrial output rose 1.6 percent in June from the previous month due to higher production of cars and chemicals, preliminary government data showed on Monday, in a sign of a pickup in manufacturing activity.

The result compared with the median estimate of a 1.7 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

It followed a 3.6 percent decline in May, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 0.8 percent in July and 3.6 percent in August.

For background, please see this PREVIEW

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

