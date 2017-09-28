FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Aug industrial output rises 2.1 pct mth/mth

September 28, 2017 / 11:55 PM / in 20 days

Japan Aug industrial output rises 2.1 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 2.1 percent in August from the previous month, preliminary government data showed on Friday.

The reading compared with the median estimate of a 1.9 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists, and followed a 0.8 percent decline in July.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to fall 1.9 percent in September and rise 3.5 percent in October.

For background, please see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

