Japan Aug industrial output rises 2.1 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 2.1 percent in August from the previous month, preliminary government data showed on Friday.

The reading compared with the median estimate of a 1.9 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists, and followed a 0.8 percent decline in July.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to fall 1.9 percent in September and rise 3.5 percent in October.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)