FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Markets News
January 30, 2018 / 11:55 PM / a day ago

Japan Dec industrial output rises 2.7 pct mth/mth - METI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 2.7 percent in December from the previous month, up for a third straight month, government data showed on Wednesday, in a sign of brisk factory activity.

The result compared with economists’ median estimate of a 1.6 percent increase in a Reuters poll, and followed a 0.5 percent rise in November.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to fall 4.3 percent in January and increase 5.7 percent in February.

For background, please see this PREVIEW

For the full tables on METI’s website:

here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.