Japan Dec industrial output rises 2.7 pct mth/mth - METI

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 2.7 percent in December from the previous month, up for a third straight month, government data showed on Wednesday, in a sign of brisk factory activity.

The result compared with economists’ median estimate of a 1.6 percent increase in a Reuters poll, and followed a 0.5 percent rise in November.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to fall 4.3 percent in January and increase 5.7 percent in February.

