FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Markets News
February 27, 2018 / 11:56 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Japan Jan industrial output falls 6.6 pct month/month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output tumbled 6.6 percent in January from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, in a sign of a dip in corporate activity.

The fall compared with a median forecast for a 4.2 percent decline and followed a revised 2.9 percent rise in the previous month.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 9.0 percent in February but decline 2.7 percent in March, data showed.

For background, please see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Stanley White Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.