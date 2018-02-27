Japan Jan industrial output falls 6.6 pct month/month

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output tumbled 6.6 percent in January from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, in a sign of a dip in corporate activity.

The fall compared with a median forecast for a 4.2 percent decline and followed a revised 2.9 percent rise in the previous month.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 9.0 percent in February but decline 2.7 percent in March, data showed.

For background, please see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Stanley White Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)