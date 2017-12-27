FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Japan Nov industrial output up 0.6 pct mth/mth
Sections
Featured
UK firms report fourth-quarter pickup, expect slowdown in 2018
Economy
UK firms report fourth-quarter pickup, expect slowdown in 2018
Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia
Exclusive
Technology
Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia
World stocks in year-end rally as dollar retreats
World stocks in year-end rally as dollar retreats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
December 27, 2017 / 11:55 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

RPT-Japan Nov industrial output up 0.6 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to additional alert)

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 0.6 percent in November, government data showed on Thursday, in a sign that global demand remained robust.

The result compared with a median market forecast for a 0.5 percent increase and followed a 0.5 percent rise in October.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 3.4 percent in December and decrease 4.5 percent in January next year.

For background, please see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.