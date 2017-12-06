FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's JERA in talks with EDF to collaborate on LNG -spokesman
Sections
Featured
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
The road to Brexit
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
Trump's first year in office marked by controversy and protests
wider image
Trump's first year in office marked by controversy and protests
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 6, 2017 / 9:18 AM / a day ago

Japan's JERA in talks with EDF to collaborate on LNG -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - JERA Co, the world’s largest buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is in talks on collaborating on the super-cooled fuel with the trading arm of France’s state-controlled utility EDF, a spokesman at the Japanese company said on Wednesday.

The comment came after a Japanese regional daily, the Chunichi Newspaper, reported JERA is in talks to buy the French company’s LNG operations.

“It is true that we, JERA, are considering wide-ranging collaboration on LNG with EDF Trading,” spokesman Tsuyoshi Shiraishi told Reuters, declining to comment further.

An agreement on LNG with EDF Trading would follow JERA’s purchase of the French company’s coal and freight trading business that was completed a year ago.

JERA is a joint venture of Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power, formed to handle their fuel procurement operations. It is now getting set to take over their fossil fuel power generation businesses. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.