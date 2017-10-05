FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New party led by Tokyo's Koike pledges to freeze 2019 sales tax hike
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
October 5, 2017 / 11:33 PM / in 13 days

New party led by Tokyo's Koike pledges to freeze 2019 sales tax hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A new party led by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike unveiled its election platform on Friday, pledging to prevent a planned sales tax hike and debate revising Japan’s pacifist constitution.

Koike’s Party of Hope, which is challenging Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition in the Oct. 22 national election, also vowed to end nuclear power by 2030 amid public safety worries after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.