#Banking and Financial News
August 8, 2017 / 12:19 AM / in 2 months

Japan investors buy French bonds, sell German debt in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japanese investors were net buyers of French bonds and sellers of German bonds in June, data from Japan’s Ministry of Finance showed on Tuesday.

Monthly portfolio investment data showed Japanese investors bought a net 327.3 billion yen ($2.95 billion) of French bonds in June, after buying 646.8 billion yen in May.

They sold a net 51 billion yen of German debt in June after buying a net 305.1 billion in May. ($1 = 110.7700 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)

