Japan Post Insurance: To increase FX-hedged foreign bonds in Oct-Mar

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japan Post Insurance Co plans to increase its holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds in the six months through March 2018 while keep investment without such hedging steady, investment planning officials said on Thursday.

The insurance arm of formerly state-owned conglomerate Japan Post Holdings also plans to increase alternative assets, with a target of raising their holdings to 1 percent of the total within three to five years, the officials told a news conference.

Japan Post Insurance held about 79 trillion yen ($695 billion) in assets as of June 30.