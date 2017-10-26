FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Post Insurance: To increase FX-hedged foreign bonds in Oct-Mar
#Banking and Financial News
October 26, 2017 / 7:01 AM / a day ago

Japan Post Insurance: To increase FX-hedged foreign bonds in Oct-Mar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japan Post Insurance Co plans to increase its holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds in the six months through March 2018 while keep investment without such hedging steady, investment planning officials said on Thursday.

The insurance arm of formerly state-owned conglomerate Japan Post Holdings also plans to increase alternative assets, with a target of raising their holdings to 1 percent of the total within three to five years, the officials told a news conference.

Japan Post Insurance held about 79 trillion yen ($695 billion) in assets as of June 30.

$1 = 113.5100 yen Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

