TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mitsui Life Insurance Co plans to increase the holdings of foreign bonds without currency hedging by more than 100 billion yen ($884 million) in the six months to March, a senior company official said on Thursday.

The company plans to reduce domestic bond holdings due to low bond yields in Japan, Yoichiro Matsuta, head of the investment planning department, told a news conference. ($1 = 113.0700 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)