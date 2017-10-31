Tokio Marine plans to hike foreign corporate bond holdings over Oct-March

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance plans to increase its holding of foreign corporate bonds by almost 70 billion yen ($618 million) in the half year to March, senior investment planning officials said on Tuesday.

The company also plans to put a full currency hedging on its foreign bond investments as the rise in the costs for such hedging has been within their expectations, they told Reuters in an interview. ($1 = 113.2500 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Shinji Kitamura; Editing by Himani Sarkar)