#Basic Materials
October 10, 2017 / 5:40 AM / in 10 days

Japan govt tells Kobe Steel to check for any illegal proceedings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has asked Kobe Steel Ltd to look into whether there were any illegal proceedings after the company revealed it was fabricating data to show its products met customer specifications, a ministry official said.

The ministry has also asked Japan’s third-biggest steelmaker to check whether there was any impact on safety on its customers’ products from the falsification, Yasuji Komiyama, director of METI’s metal industries division, told reporters on Tuesday.

Komiyama is due to hold a news conference on the issue at 3:30 p.m. JST (0630 GMT). (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

