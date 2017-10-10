FACTBOX-Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves "Made-in-Japan" champions scrambling

(Adds Kawasaki Heavy, industry ministry findings)

TOKYO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The revelation that Japan’s third-biggest steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd fabricated data for some of its aluminium and copper products has left affected manufacturers scrambling to pin down the potential impact.

The products were shipped to around 200 companies which include some of Japan’s most recognisable names:

AUTOMAKERS

Automakers affected by Kobe Steel’s announcement include Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co, Mazda Motor Corp Subaru Corp and Mitsubishi Motors Corp, the respective companies confirmed.

TOYOTA

Japan’s largest automaker Toyota said the compliance breach was a “grave issue”, adding that Kobe Steel’s products were used in vehicle doors and hoods.

NISSAN

Doors and hoods were also affected at Nissan, a spokesman said.

The automaker is grappling with its own compliance failures, recalling all new cars sold in Japan in the last three years after discovering final vehicle inspections were not performed by authorised technicians.

HONDA, SUBARU

Honda said doors and hoods were affected, while Subaru said vehicles and aircraft were affected.

Japanese industry ministry officials said Kobe Steel materials were used in some defence equipment made by Subaru.

MITSUBISHI HEAVY

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said Kobe Steel products were used on its Mitsubishi Regional Jet and rockets, including the H-2A rocket launched on Tuesday to put a navigation satellite into orbit. The rocket cleared all safety checks before launch, the company said.

Japanese industry ministry officials said Kobe Steel materials were used in some defence equipment made by Mitsubishi Heavy.

IHI

Heavy machinery maker IHI Corp said affected products were used in its jet engines.

IHI is a supplier for engines used on Boeing Co aircraft and in Japan’s defence and aerospace industries. The company did not say which engines used the affected products.

Japanese industry ministry officials said Kobe Steel materials were used in some defence equipment made by IHI.

KAWASAKI HEAVY

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd said affected materials were used in airplane parts and airplane engine parts while it was still investigating to see if there were any other products including trains that used affected materials.

Japanese industry ministry officials said Kobe Steel materials were used in some defence equipment made by Kawasaki Heavy.

JR TOKAI

Central Japan Railway Company (JR Tokai), which operates the Shinkansen bullet train line between Tokyo and Osaka, said Kobe Steel’s products were used in some of its Shinkansen’s train trucks - the undercarriage of the train. The products were tested for safety before they were used, a spokesman said.