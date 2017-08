TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Seiko Epson Corp soared to 2-1/2-year highs on Tuesday morning a day after Nikkei Inc said it would add the company's stock to the benchmark Nikkei 225 average, replacing scandal-hit Toshiba Corp.

Seiko, a manufacturer of ink-jet printers and watches, surged as much as 4.6 percent to 2,683 yen in early trade, the highest level since December 2014.

Toshiba dropped 2.0 percent. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)