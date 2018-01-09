Tokyo bourse not considering merging Mothers, Jasdaq exchanges

TOKYO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it was not considering merging the Jasdaq and Mothers markets, after a newspaper reported that it was mulling such a merger.

The Japan Exchange Group, which operates the Tokyo Stock Exchange, is mulling integrating the two in the hopes of making it easier to bring in investor money and stimulate the market, the Yomiuri daily reported last week.

The TSE said in a statement that there was no truth to the report. (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)