FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tokyo bourse not considering merging Mothers, Jasdaq exchanges
Sections
Featured
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
North Korea
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Myanmar
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Inside the growing backlash against China
Commentary
Inside the growing backlash against China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 9, 2018 / 6:31 AM / 2 days ago

Tokyo bourse not considering merging Mothers, Jasdaq exchanges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it was not considering merging the Jasdaq and Mothers markets, after a newspaper reported that it was mulling such a merger.

The Japan Exchange Group, which operates the Tokyo Stock Exchange, is mulling integrating the two in the hopes of making it easier to bring in investor money and stimulate the market, the Yomiuri daily reported last week.

The TSE said in a statement that there was no truth to the report. (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.