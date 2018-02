TOKYO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Nippon Life Insurance Co thinks the dollar could weaken further but is ready to buy the U.S. currency when it falls below 105 yen, its chief investment officer said on Thursday.

Nippon Life, one of the biggest Japanese institutional investors, plans to sell Japanese stocks when they rise further, as their valuations are already expensive, Hiroshi Ozeki told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by Tomo Uetake and Hideyuki Sano)