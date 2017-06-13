FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan court denies injunction against Genkai nuclear plant
June 13, 2017 / 1:14 AM / 2 months ago

Japan court denies injunction against Genkai nuclear plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - A local district court in southwestern Japan on Tuesday denied a request by local residents for an injunction to halt the restart of Kyushu Electric Power Co's Genkai No. 3 and No.4 nuclear reactors, local media said, in a move that supports the utility's plan to restart the plant by next March.

The ruling by the Saga District Court is a relief for Japan's nuclear operators at a time when they face the risk of further delays in firing up mostly idled generators from local residents worried about safety. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)

