FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tepco gets first safety approval for nuclear restart since Fukushima
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 4, 2017 / 3:15 AM / 15 days ago

Tepco gets first safety approval for nuclear restart since Fukushima

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) on Wednesday got an initial safety approval from a nuclear regulator, the first step towards restarting the world’s biggest nuclear power station following the meltdowns at its Fukushima atomic plant in 2011.

The approval for the No. 6 and No. 7 reactors at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant from Japan’s atomic watchdog is preliminary and subject to review by a public highly sceptical of Tepco’s ability to operate nuclear plants after cover-ups before the Fukushima disaster and missteps as the crisis unfolded. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.