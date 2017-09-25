Japan Post sets follow-up share sale price at 1,322 yen-filing

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co set the price for its follow-up share sale at 1,322 yen per share, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

The price is a 2 percent discount to Monday’s closing price of 1,349 yen and compares with the company’s 2015 IPO price of 1,400 yen.

Japan’s government earlier this month launched a process to sell part of its stake in the postal and financial giant. The offering is worth 22 percent of the outstanding shares.

The sale will be the first since the initial public offering of the postal firm and its two units, Japan Post Bank Co Ltd and Japan Post Insurance Co Ltd. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)